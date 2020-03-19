Geisy Arruda sensualiza her ‘pepper’, and cook the climate

Geisy Arruda it increases the temperature of the web, to share with us Stories the Instagram click on that, it seems, lingerie, red, rendered with a hint of transparency in showing off her buttocks.

In the image, appears an asterisk next to a bouquet of roses. A fan took the opportunity to sing with the muse. “On the one hand, is one of the most beautiful flowers in the world, and in the other a bouquet of roses”she said.

Recommended Content: