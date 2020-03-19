Grammys 2020: Taylor Swift will be passed to the event What is it?

The singer Taylor Swift has left you paralyzed the whole world, then the rumor, that is not the cancellation of the gala of the Grammy Awards 2020, in which one of the stars most anticipated on the red carpet and as a participation would be a surprise arises.

It is noteworthy that this news has surprised everyone, since it is not clear why the superstar supports the 62a Annual ceremony of the Grammy Awardssince the best performance for pop solo and vocal best album pop is also nominated for song of the year.

To of visited the beginning of this week, the singer of “Lover,” the premiere of their new documentary film Netflix “Miss Americana” at the Sundance Film Festival, where he saw jet, so that many of his fans were waiting to see on the red carpet and gathered some of the award this evening.

Taylor Swift will be happening at the Grammys, What is it?



A tough week for the Grammys.

Deborah Dugan, the former head of the Grammys, filed a lawsuit against the National Academy of Sciences of the recording on Tuesday, claiming she was unfairly dismissed after accusations of sexual harassment and irregularities with Grammy nominations.

The lawsuit, filed in the Commission for equality in employment (EEOC), there were days, after Dugan outside, given permission to the Academy he called the behavior “failed”.

Dugan says, was to license administrative three weeks after you have sent an e-mail to the Director human resources manager Academyin the described numerous explosive allegations against the organization and its “leadership historically dominated by men,” according to the complaint, the EEOC.

The Academy of the recording, told CNN in a press release that it is “strange” that Dugan does not question the allegations, to another employee made legal claims against you, claiming you created an atmosphere of work, the toxic and unbearable and committed an abuse, in addition to behaviour and bullying.

YOU MAY BE INTERESTED IN: Grammys 2020: what, when, where, and to see what time the awards ceremony?

It should be noted that Dugan he was an employee of the Academy, for five months, before he was permission, at his post, as the first woman in the leadership of the Academy.

Follow us on Instagram and get the news trend of the week