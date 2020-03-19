Hannah Montana predicted coronavirus: Miley Cyrus rescues-tips of the series to this crisis

The Italian influencer Chiara Ferragni, Miley Cyrus is a the famous is, of taking advantage of his power of the media and their fame for the an awareness of the coronavirus.

As it has done with other social causes, such as, for example, the struggle for the defense of the rights of transgender people and young people without a home United States of America, Miley is completely supplied with this pandemic of COVID-19.

Since the beginning of the period of isolation, the singer shared some tips for the prevention of infection with this virus has, with a lot of humor, because she has saved out of the series led to success, when he was still a teenager: Hannah Montana.

Also on the third day of the quarantine, shared with her fans a video to understand, felt like this time: hectic by cleaning to eliminate the presence of the virus.

In the comments you can read that in your current partner, Cody Simpson, is supported this “mania” for cleaning: “Don’t lie”.

The most important hygiene measures is you wash your hands to avoid constantly with soap and water or gel, alcohol, touch your face with dirty hands and clean the surfaces where they could, the virus with water and bleach.

The singer has shared with his followers on how to wash your hands properly by following the steps to the rhythm of your theme ‘The Climb’.

In addition, Miley has been instructed to inform you that the nostalgic series that there are (or there were in their time, because they are now not available) seems to be that alcohol for the hands with his face as part of the merchandising article of Hannah Montana.

But these were not the only hit of the series with the current crisis of the coronavirus. Miley also wanted to compared behavior is impulsive and irrational the time, go to the super markets and destroyed everything:

“I know, considered. With respect. To be compassionate. MAN. As you prepare, to the social distance… no one all soups need shop, the more acaparemos more expensive and scarce, the demand will be, so that many of the Essentials. It is a good time for the practice of moderation… it is incredibly difficult to make intelligent decisions, while you think in a panic, but twice, before you be afraid and reckless. It is enough for all, if we take care of each other. This is a beautiful time!”, was written, in addition to the video of Miley teenager-and the reason for its excessive shopping, which is to say that it is an “emergency”.

Finally, he has released another video from the series has is with the cleaning that, as we have already said, is crucial for the prevention of infection: “Only the Lily in you.” In the video you can see Lily (played by Emily Osment), best friend of Miley/Hannah exactly the brightness, until the leaves of the plants. Cyrus was added to the hashtag #Hannah Montana predicted corona virus even more obvious are these Parallels.

Not satisfied with this, in his own talk show weekly Instagram-TV, where he talks with famous personalities were created, like your girlfriend Demi Lovato or the designer Jeremy Scottas well as professionals.

The project is called ‘Bright Minds‘, an abbreviation for ” all subjects intending to handle, during this quarantine: the advantages and disadvantages of social networks, reliable sources power-ups, the immune system, anxiety healthy, thoughts, and attention/ toxins, memoirs, inflammation, negative thoughtsspend 15 minutes on something new and sleep.

It should allow light, love and optimism at a time, so dark, as this pandemic his followers are evadan and enjoy while the social distance, and without incurring isolation and loneliness“We are fortunate to have the technology that allows us to be connected”.