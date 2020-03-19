“I am in favour of the education of the youth of South Africa, the principles of equality and representation – notes – Glamurama

The South African Zozibini Tunzi was the big winner of the Miss Universe 2019, in Atlanta, georgia, in the United States, on Sunday. The woman has surpassed the other 89 candidates and even gave a concert, a lecture on the representation of the history of the competition: “I grew up in a world where a woman who looks like I do with my type of skin and hair, it was never meant to be beautiful. I think that you can change today. I want to see that the children are to me and you will see their own faces reflected in me.”, she said.

But in the end, who is the Zozibini is?

The Miss Universe has three sisters, Yanga, 30, Sibabalwe, is 24, and Ayakha, at only 13 years of age. In an interview with the press, and the African, Zozibini told me that they sound like a large amount of inspiration from his life are his parents: “no matter how much a cliché, but my role models are my mom and dad. I’ve learned so much from you. My mother has taught me the importance of remaining around auxiliary gracious and humble and always ready to the people around me. My father taught me the importance of education, hard work and discipline. And, most importantly, they have also shaped me to who I am today.”

The Miss has a degree in public relations and graduated from the University of Technology, Cape Peninsula, in the year 2018. She worked as an Intern for the post-graduate studies in the Department of public relations Ogilvy Cape Town. She comes from a family with an academic, because he argues for the power of education. His mother, Philiswa Nadapu, she has been a Director of a school in the Bangweni JSS, in a small village by the name of Bolotwa. The father, Lungisa Tunzi worked in South Africa, the department of higher education and training: “I am in favour of the education of the youth of South Africa, the principles of equality and representation. As Miss South Africa, and I can’t wait to wear in order to such important causes,” he the press after winning the title of Miss South Africa.

Zozibini is the lawyer for the law of the equality of women and their campaign for the contest, including teaming up with the #HeForShe, the international campaign for UN women for gender equality and the empowerment of. And he deceives himself who believes that this pageant is the first time that I compete Zozibini you in a beauty. The model was one of the best candidates of the Miss South Africa until 2017 at the earliest, but it was. She came back two years later, the Miss world was won.

One of the most beautiful of his life, and he was in the interview that I had with Basetsana Kumalo, a television personality in South Africa, business woman, philanthropist, and also hosts a beauty contest for the “Afternoon Express”On Instagram, you done a blog post dedicated to the moment, revealing that it was a huge fan of Kumalo: “one of the most beautiful day in my life. I have a mini-interview with Basetsana Kumalo. I was very nervous, but I survived,” he wrote.