Izabel Goulart put the pistons in the game in the photo is in Italy, and the fans react to it

The Model Izabel Goulart it has its fans has been charmed for the Instagramon Wednesday (14. May), if you post two images, the for a trip to Europe. In the first case, it was the first time swimming, and at the other end, he of the butt is to put in your bikini.

The fans tore the compliments for the picture of the state of são paulo with 34 years old, who, from the German goalkeeper Kevin Trapp. You know, the famous ” it was an event that happened in the last year in São Paulo.

Recommended Content: