Jennifer Lawrence is officially a married woman; the check the details of the celebration

In a ceremony with around 150 guests, and Lawrence 19) married on yesterday (with the Director of the art gallery, Cooke Maroney.

Despite the fact that the party is not open to the press, the information that both of you have finally said “Yes” and now their marriage is officially recognized.

The celebration took place in a Villa for$ 15 million, and was built in 1894, is located in the city of Newport, Rhode Island (USA).

See also:

Jennifer Lawrence has a Villa, killed by a fan