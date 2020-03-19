Jennifer Lawrence is the husband’s last name when they get married

Jennifer Lawrence and can’t wait to use it for the Sra. First, Maroney, and he said in an interview that he decided to take his last name when they get married soon.

The day of the hoax, became the bride of art dealer Maroney in February, after only a few months of Dating, but the actress makes sure that she knew he would husband your-to-be on the minute he met.

“I had to know First, and I wanted to marry him,” she said in the podcast, the NAKED, Catt Sadler. “We wanted to get married,” she said.

“First of all, he is the best person I ever met, in fact. And it is even better. I know it seems silly, but it will be the best person I’ve ever met. I feel honored to soon be a Maroney,” he said.

And explain why you quickly changed your mind about marriage, she said: “we Wanted to commit ourselves completely, and he is my best friend.”