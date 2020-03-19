– Jennifer Lopez has decided to isolate itself waiting for the decline of the epidemic

The actress and singer is concerned about the spread of the coronavirus, which he has with the kids at home and A-Rod.

Jennifer Lopez is worried about the outbreak of coronavirus, and has chosen, in the spread of the COVID-19.

The star of ‘crooks’ has said that it is ‘trapped in the house with his children, and his family, from the time, in addition to her fiance Alex Rodriguez, while they do everything possible to ensure that they are not exposed, with disease of the respiratory tract.

She explained to the magazine “Elle”: “we are All trapped in the house now. We are all in the quarantine and the world is upside down and crazy,” she said in their social networks.

The singer and actress of 50 years and does everything possible to set the mood at home, together with their children.

But you said that you have done to many of the online orders, because you don’t, you can go and buy ‘happy’.

She added: “We need to find ways to focus and to work at home, but also to find things to keep your mood. I don’t know nothing make me happier than a pair of shoes to buy. To be honest with you? I think there are a lot of online shopping at this moment. And this is not for the clarification of this serious situation, and the people who work hard to prevent this. But we remain human and keep our sense of humor in difficult times, “ he said.

“No one wanted it to happened, but if it is so, you can take the time and improve the work. But this is out of the house. It is a very difficult time for all. There are so many sick people. We just want to capture him and to work at home. Even my children are at home and have 12 years! You now have a virtual school, and we are all together in the house, so I am very happy. For me there is no greater luxury that real-time with my children,” she explains.