Jennifer Lopez saved to quarantine with his family and wasted time

The American singer Jennifer Lopez, has announced that his followers, waiting at home, to improve the situation by the spread of the coronavirus around the world.

“I’m home, in the hope that all are safe. There is something here for maybe alegrarles day… I’m so proud of you to throw my new collection of shoes,” wrote the singer at the same time informed the photos from the new collection.

Jennifer Lopez of also released a video that shows how time flies quarantine, together with your family.

“We can’t go, no restaurant and no website, but the service and the entertainment here is good enough,” wrote JLo on occasion, a video of his son having fun at home.

Several celebrities, athletes and artist, among other things, the camps, quarantine, due to the measures for safety in the health system, precipitated in various countries to prevent the contagion of the COVID-19 was declared pandemic and more propaganda outlet through the world.