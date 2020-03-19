Jennifer Lopez surprised by Thalia with an incredible detail

A few hours after the premiere of his new single Shy, Thalia just an incredible gift, by Jennifer Lopez has made the leap from the excitement. The diva from the bronx sent your girlfriend a Golden box, which seemed to be made of mirror, you could see their names, JLo in diamond. Opening the luxurious packaging, the surprise was more for the main character María la del barrio there were two pairs of spectacular shoes, a red and the other pair in cream.

©@jlo Jennifer Lopez had a rich detail with her girlfriend Thalia

And is that recently, the fiancee of Of AROD just throw your line of shoes and had to gesture to the tender, with the love-mate who will certainly not lack, see to that very soon.

“Awww, a small gift, thank you my friend. Beautiful, sexy and wonderful… elegant. Oh, I love this! Thank you my girl, yayyy”, they are hear say, to Thalia in the publication, shared in their networks, while every detail of your special gifts.