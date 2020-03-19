Justin Bieber confessed that she was unfaithful to Selena Gomez and Hailey Baldwin

The canadian singer Justin Bieberadvertising for his new album is “Changes” an interview with Zane Lowe for Apple Music and finally spoke of her private life.

The artist realized his mistakes of the past and revealing how the process for making the decision to marriage with his current wife, the model was Hailey Baldwin.

You may be interested in: “I was dying”, Justin Bieber talked about your drug addiction

In the middle of his statements, the singer stressed indirectly that there are different ways you betray the trust of Hailey, as he mention it in his previous relationship, without, open, Selena, so that she didn’t want to go) and had therefore decided to take their own time to heal and reflect.

Said “Hailey, I before you go on tour (in 2016), when we had a long time together, she was still so much suffering and I had to solve it, certain things, and therefore was not ready, was impossible with her. I wanted to say, to finish a thing, by the contrary. I had the same thing in the past, and I was honest with her, I explained to him I was willing to be faithful,lthough I would like to be, but was not yet at this point,” he said.

He added that, although both respected, he could not be faithful, lastimándola repeated.

“The question is, that, as she wanted me, and me with other people, it hurt him very much, and, said, you also did things that caused me a headache. And it was a pain to much I had hurt her, and she with me. Orwell when the tour ended, let us to talk completely surprised me, and it makes me angry,” he said.

Then had time to think, she realized, because she was willing to put up with Hailey and want to start a family with her.

“Especially the, in my previous relationship, has disappeared, and it was madness, and I behaved like a wild, no one thought more of me”, he confessed, and added: “This time I took the time to reconstruirme and concentrate on me, and try to make the right decisions and all that sort of things. And Yes, I could.”.

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T_fw3qNx1OM(/embed)

Do not let reading: Selena Gomez feels suffered emotional abuse with Justin Bieber