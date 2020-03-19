Justin Bieber throws ‘Changes’, his new cd

All the details of ‘Changes’, the new album by Justin Bieber, the promises not to conquer you.

Justin Bieber has just finished his album “Changes“where he shows his development to have the maturity of her life. This cd consists of several songs, such as, for example, “Intentions,” “Regular” “That’s What Love Is”among other things. In addition, you dared to rap with the single “Second Emotion” on the side of Travis Scott.

Definitely, the fans, the ex of Selena Gomez are very excited about his triumphant return to the music. And is that you know that the work cost him back on the path of musical and show why he is the favorite of many.

Also, this album Justin Bieber also announced his new tour, which begins in may.