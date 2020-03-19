Katy Perry declared innocent, of course, plagiarism of “Dark Horse”

A judge in the Federal Republic of Germany in Los Angeles gave a big victory to Katy Perry, is void, the verdict of a jury found that the pop star and his associates have been copied, its success of 2013’s “Dark Horse” is a rap song Christian 2009.

The judge in the federal district Christina A. Snyder said in his decision that the section of the controversial topic of “Joyful Noise” of the rappers Marcus Gray, but it was sufficiently distinctive to be protected by the copyright, as the jury found in July 2019. “It is undisputed in this case, although the matter of course, with the light more favorable to the plaintiff, that is, the characteristic elements of the ostinato for the eight notes in ‘Joyful Noise’ is a combination of unique or rare”.









The plaintiffs plan to appeal, “if the jury gave a unanimous verdict for the infringement of copyright, I warned my clients, only we have would be the 11th round of a fight of 15, and the next, the court of appeal,” said lawyer Marcus Gray, Michael A. Kahn, in an e-mail to The Associated Press, and refers to the numerous failures in court to the benefit of their customers.

We believe that the jury was right, and we will do everything possible to restore the verdict in an appeal.

In august, the jury will have had him a rapper Marcus Gray and co-authors awarded her the theme of “Joyful Noise” of 2.78 million dollars from Katy Perry and her musical partner, Dr. Luke, Max Martin, and Circuit.









Katy Perry, the statement to the court showed, and brought them as a joke they interpret their songs live, if there is technical difficulties with the recording, has been asked to personally to 550 thousand us dollars.

Marcus Gray, a native of St. Louis, and used the stage name Flame, claimed first of all the singer in the year 2014, the year in which the “Dark Horse” spent four weeks. 1 the list Hot 100 of the Billboard charts. Katy Perry and her coescritores stated that they had never heard of before, the “Joyful Noise”.

The compensation was far lower than the $ 20 million that they sought, the plaintiffs, and it is not an amount, the exorbitant the stars of the caliber of Katy Perry or the producer of hits, Dr. Luke, but his lawyer, Christine Lepera, the judgment is described as a “farce ” justice” be a deterrent for creativity.