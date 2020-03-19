Katy Perry declared innocent of plagiarism

A court of appeal in Los Angeles (EU.) picked up today a judgment preceding it is determined, in this summer, the singer Katy Perry had to pay a total of 2.78 million U.S. dollars (2.45 million€) by plagiarize a rap song Christian to be successful in your theme “Dark Horse”.

The judge, who is investigating the case after the team of Perry apelara decision he said in the new ruling that the song plagiarized allegedly, “Joyful Noise” by Marcus Gray, but it was sufficiently distinctive to be protected by copyright.

“It is undisputed in this case, just the test that is more favorable to the plaintiff, are the characteristic elements of the “Joyful Noise” is a combination of unique or rare,” says the new circuit.

The lawyers of the plaintiffs have already made in the local media demanding that the new decision against which it is still legal remedy may be appealed, as the view that the judge had prior “legal” and they “put everything back, to your judgment”.

Last august, the court above Perry put a monetary penalty in the amount of 2.78 million dollar plagiarism.

At this time, the artists have to pay 550 thousand us dollar (EUR 499 million) was in his pocket, while the rest would be paid for his record company, Capitol Records, and other contributors.

The sum of money to compensate for the singer Marcus Gray, who under the alias Flame, he specialized in the rap of Christianity and denounced in 2014, Perry, as you have your creative team for the allegedly plagiarized their song “Joyful Noise”.

This theme, on the cd Our World: Redeemed (2008) Flame, has a rhythm and a base very similar to, the success of Perry, Dark Horse, is an American rapper and decided to take the pop star to court.

The artist claims in their complaint, as a plagiarism, had received the law, profits for the topic ” Perry, which is estimated at about 40 million us dollars (36.3 million euros). But the defense of the star claimed, you would have to subtract from this number the cost of the production, absorption and utilization, among others.

“Dark Horse”, is the part of the disc, “Prism” (2013), is one of the biggest successes of the career of Perry and her video clip, inspired by ancient Egypt, meanwhile, has more than 2,600 million hits on YouTube.

It also was one of the highlights of the show from Perry in the middle of the 2015 Super Bowl.

jb