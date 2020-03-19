Katy Perry declared innocent of plagiarism, and does not pay 2.7 million penalty | culture and entertainment | edition America

By
Ryan Holmes
-
0
16


A court of appeal in Los Angeles (USA) today overturned a judgment preceding it is determined, in this summer, the singer Katy Perry had to pay a total of 2.78 billion us dollars (2.45 million€) by plagiarize a rap song Christian for their successful theme of “Dark Horse”.

The judge, who is investigating the case after the team of Perry apelara the decision, he said in the new ruling that the song was not plagiarized, allegedly, “Joyful Noise” by Marcus Gray, but it was sufficiently distinctive to be protected by copyright.

Loading...

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here