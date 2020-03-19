Katy Perry gets revenge in a legal case of “Dark Horse”

UNITED STATES OF AMERICA.- After a long legal battle, a us judge is a victory for Katy Perry gave him aborted, a judgment for copyright infringement in relation to the issue of “Dark Horse”.

According to Variety, the judge, Christina A. Snyder, a disorder on Tuesday had set aside the judgment of the jury, to find that the short musical phrase in question, it is enough of the original, as well as for the protection of copyright.

The jury had discovered, in July last, that “Dark Horse” contains an ostinato of eight notes, which was stolen from “Joyful Noise”, a song by the rapper Christian Flame. The jury recorded $2.8 million in damages.

Snyder discovered that the verdict was of the jury is supported by the weight of the evidence in the case.

“It is undisputed in this case,” writes Snyder, “is that the characteristic elements of the ostinato for 8 notes in the” joyful noise “… it is a combination of unique or rare”.

Snyder was on the basis of the testimony of the witness as an expert to the plaintiff, the musicologist Todd Decker, and came to the conclusion that the jury made a mistake.

“A combination of playing relatively frequently, the 8 notes for items that have checked-out, a ringing tone of a musical genre, in particular, may not be so original, such as the protection of copyrights,” he wrote.

Christine Lepera, the lawyer, the defender of the most important in the judgment, praised the verdict of the judges.

“A decision, which reasoned well and methodically, the court overturned the verdict of the jury to find that” Dark Horse “infringed” Joyful Noise “, as a matter of law,” said Lepera. “This is an important victory for creators of music and the music industry, recognizing that the building blocks of the music can not be monopolized. The makers of ‘Dark Horse’ are vindicados “.

The decision is the second piece of good news in as many weeks, for stamps, music, and important events, have the feeling of being besieged by disputes frivolous copyright in the last few years. Last Monday, the court of Appeals for the ninth Circuit has a verdict of the jury, which resulted in confirmed that “Stairway to Heaven” by Led Zeppelin is not a previous song by the band Spirit.

Flame, whose legal name is Marcus Gray, still can be.against the decision of Snyder before the ninth Circuit