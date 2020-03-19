Katy Perry has not committed plagiarism

Wins a lawsuit against the rappers Marcus Gray

LOS ANGELES (AP) -.— A judge in the Federal Republic of Germany in Los Angeles gave a big victory Katy Perry null and void, the verdict of a jury found that the pop star and his associates have been copied, its success of 2013’s “Dark Horse” is a rap song Christian 2009.

The judge in the federal district Christina A. Snyder said the day before yesterday, in its decision, that the section was controversial theme of “Joyful Noise” of the rappers Marcus Gray, the, what is sufficiently distinctive to be protected by the copyright, as the jury found.

“It is undisputed in this case, although the matter of course, with the light more favorable to the plaintiff, that is, the characteristic elements of the ostinato for the eight notes in ‘Joyful Noise’ is a combination of unique or rare,” wrote Snyder in his decision.

“If the jury gave a unanimous verdict for the infringement of copyright, I warned my clients that we only had the 11. round of a fight, 15 and the next would be, the court of appeal,” said the lawyer, of Gray, Michael A. Kahn, in an e-mail, with reference to the numerous failures in court to the benefit of their customers.

“We believe that the jury was right, and we will do everything possible to restore the verdict in an appeal,” said Kahn.

In august, the jury is signed by Gray and co-authors of your subject of 2.78 million dollars from Katy Perry and her musical partner, Dr. Luke, Max Martin, and Circuit.

Katy Perry, the statement to the court showed, and brought them as a joke they interpret their songs live, if there are technical difficulties with the recording, of the was asked to personally pay 550,000 us dollars.

Gray, a native of St. Louis, and used the stage name Flame, claimed, first of all, Katy Perry in 2014, the year in which the “Dark Horse” spent four weeks at # 1 on the list Hot 100 of the Billboard charts. Katy Perry and her coescritores stated that they had never heard of before, the “Joyful Noise”.

The compensation was far lower than the $ 20 million that you were looking for the plaintiff but the lawyer, Christine Lepera, the judgment is described as a “farce ” justice” be a deterrent for creativity.

The decision comes a week after another Federal court in California awarded him a victory, similar to Led Zeppelin in a battle in connection with your classic 1971 “Stairway to Heaven”.

