Katy Perry inspires with a participant is pregnant, American Idol, think you can give your daughter up for adoption

What happened?

Katy Perry still arouses emotions after the announcement of the pregnancy, especially after her reaction during an episode of American Idol, broadcast by the American chain ABC, if a participant named Amber Fielder, also pregnant before the question of the artist about the baby’s name, said she had because what would the adoption of.

Thereafter, the production of the program is showed a video, where the candidate, would I have told 38 weeks of pregnancy, from addiction and the neglect of their mother. “She was addicted to it, while the biggest part of my life, and I brought my grandmother.”

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=U9Y5yfprOWc(/embed)

In the projection, Fielder had told, a life of excesses with alcohol and partying, but after the pregnancy, “I learned who I was as a person. I had time to sit and think,” he says.

“See the overview of my life, there are days I’m not even 20 dollars in your pocket. If I’m not ready to be a mother, why would this happen?” the question of the young woman.

For this reason, and to find him a family for your child that will give you everything you need, has him up for adoption. “I hope you understand that I’m trying, what cemented the best for you”.

“You’re not alone”

An extraordinary performance, Amber impressed the judges with his voice. And Perry, is expecting his firstborn, and took advantage of the moment, in addition, to show their solidarity mother tongue.”We are here to help you in this process. You’re not alone,” he said.

“Maybe not ready to be a mother, but are you ready for an American Idol,” Perry said, then Fielder got from the jury a pass for the competition.