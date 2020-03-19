Like two drops of water: Beyoncé’s Internet confused with the photo of his daughter and the same age | TV-Show

{{#es_nota_de_region}}
{{ post_category_secondary.name }}
{{/es_nota_de_region}}
{{^es_nota_de_region}}
{{ post_category_primary.name }}
{{/es_nota_de_region}}
{{#barra_medio_asociado.active}}
{{/barra_medio_asociado.active}}
{{ post_date_txt }} | Published in the {{ post_hour }}
{{#post_hour_modified}}
· As of {{post_hour_modified}}
{{/post_hour_modified}}
{{#nota_en_vivo}}
LIVE
{{/nota_en_vivo}}
{{{ post_title }}}
{{#authors_html}}
{{{ authors_html }}}
{{/authors_html}}
{{^authors_html}}
Posted by: {{ author.display_name }}
{{#con_coautor}}
The information to be
{{/con_coautor}}
{{#coauthors}}
{{ display_name }}
{{/coauthors}}
{{/authors_html}}
{{#nota_imagen_grande}}
{{#video_rudo_destacado}}
{{/video_rudo_destacado}}
{{^video_rudo_destacado}}
{{{ descripcion_imagen_grande }}}
{{/video_rudo_destacado}}
{{/nota_imagen_grande}}
{{#url_banner_falabella}}
{{#falabella_novios}}
{{/falabella_novios}}
{{^falabella_novios}}
{{/falabella_novios}}
{{/url_banner_falabella}}
{{^nota_imagen_grande}}
{{#video_rudo_destacado}}
{{/video_rudo_destacado}}
{{^video_rudo_destacado}}
{{#post_image.alt}}
{{/post_image.alt}}
{{/video_rudo_destacado}}
{{/nota_imagen_grande}}
{{#en_desarrollo}}
News in the development
We collect more background information about this news, stay-pay attention to updates.
{{/en_desarrollo}}
{{#spoiler}}
Warning Spoiler
This article may contain important information about the plot of a book, series or movie.
{{/spoiler}}
{{#explicit}}
Warning explicit images
Caution! The images in this article can be the feelings of some people.
{{/explicit}}
{{{ post_content }}}
{{#alertas_personalizadas}}
{{ alertas_personalizadas.title }}
{{ alertas_personalizadas.content }}
{{/alertas_personalizadas}}
{{#presunta_inocencia}}
This article describes a process, course
There is the possibility that the indictment be rejected, after the completion of the inquiry, what It should or the accused as guilty to the justice a judgment against you.
(Article 04 of the code of criminal procedure)
{{/presunta_inocencia}}
{{#violence}}
Violence against women
If you are a victim or witness of violence against women, a complaint to the 149 Carabinieri or you will receive orientation in the 800 104 008 of the Sernameg
{{/violence}}
{{#suicide}}
there is suicide!
{{/suicide}}