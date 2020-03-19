Loses his sisters News

the world of reality-queen number one has crown itself voluntarily of the quarantine.

What you are in relation to the acceleration of the corona crisis in the UNITED States, where the infection -and the number is constantly increasing. On your Instagram profile shows that Kim Kardashian even, have at the same time, with all of its other famous sisters, with Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian, as well as halvsøstrene Kylie and Kendall Jenner coronakarantæne also because of themselves, on a voluntary basis.

The famous sisters are here, along with his mother. From left to right: Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner, Kris Jenner, Khloe Kardashian, Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian. Photo: Timothy White/E!.

Kim Kardashian, writes the following 163 million followers on Instagram:

‘I sat up and looked at my photos on my phone and found this picture. I miss my sisters. But we distance ourselves from each other and now everything is gone, in a voluntary quarantine. It is hard, but we must do it for our common safety and the safety of others. Please be so kind and stay inside, so we can make the spread of the virus. We all want to get out of here!’

In the comments section said that her sister Khloe immediately: ‘I miss you’.

Kim Kardashian is seen here with her husband Kanye West. Photo: AP.