Mayor of Paris wants the city exclusively for cyclists, but the stakes are high and the tourism and travel

Imagine a city that is dedicated 100% to the driver. So you can in Paris, in the case of the current mayor of the French capital to win a second term as President in the elections of the 15 of March, in the year 2020. However, the plan for the socialist Anne Hidalgo before the criticism, in particular with regard to the lack of infrastructure and security for all travelers, on a bike.

In less than two months before the first round of municipal elections in France, with the announcement of the candidacy of Anne Hidalgo, the on Sunday (12), and was followed by a bold project for the urban transport systems. In the face of adversity, the climate, the ecology is based on the platform of the campaign of the first woman to occupy the city of Paris, where the left is in power since 2001.

“Your bike, we can go even further,” said Noble in an interview published on the website of the newspaper the meal. “The new Bicycle paths are spread all over Paris, and the taking of positions, which is now in the Parking lot. And the new roads connecting the capital to the counties to the call in the Great of Paris,” he said.

But despite the promises, the administration is still not a “bicycle made introduced”, in the current legislature, and have had to do with the plague, the operation of the system from the wheel to the do-it-yourself, in the faculty of medicine.

Paris has the ambitious goal of becoming a world capital of Cycling. Starting in 2015, the city is lane an unprecedented investment of more than € 150 million (Us$ 690 million euros) in an expansion of the bike.

The local government provides for the establishment of a network of express routes (Mom), with the runners in the two-way, continuous and homogeneous axis in North-South and East-West, on the banks of the Seine river, linking the Bois de Vincennes, the Bois de Boulogne. A further o-ring, so that the driver need to be formed by the so-called Grands Boulevards and Boulevard Saint-Germain, with a forecast of 61 km in length).

In addition, the administration proposes the creation of more than 10 thousand Parking spaces for bicycles. Another big step forward, the current mayor, is the removal of the car from the “heart” of Paris, the region consists of the inner-city districts promised, 1, 2, 3) and (4). The program also intends to turn the intersection of de l’etoile (triumphal arch of the Triundo) and on the place de la Concorde, in the areas of the foot.

At the foot of the Avenue of the Champs-Élysées, the Concorde, the second largest square in France and one of the most dangerous places for cyclists in paris is, according to Charles Maguin, President of the Association, in Paris, EN Selle the centre of Paris, in the saddle, in a free translation).

The authority has asked for 14 thousand users of the Bicycle in the capital, and the city in which they were the places in which you are unsure of when driving. With more than six thousand responses to the survey in the fall of 2017, it was concluded that on the place de la Concorde, as well as on the Boulevard Saint-Germain, are feared the most by cyclists, because in the places that you will need, in order to compete with the buses, and sometimes with cars and motorcycles.

The lack of infrastructure and security problems have also been noted as the biggest challenge to the project to turn Paris into a model city for cyclists. “There are special routes, but not all, of the parts of the city,” warns Jean-Sébastien Catier. The spokesman of the Association in Paris, EN Selle cites a survey where 60% of the population of the capital city have adopted the Bicycle, but do not use them, for fear of an accident.

To let as a way to encourage Parisians to use their cars at home, the city offers financing for the purchase of the motorcycle. The amounts come to € 400 (Us$ 1.840) for those who want to invest in an electric model. But the measure is not good enough, said Catier.

“We all know that the benefits for the health of those who travel and the impact on the reduction of environmental pollution, but only in the safety-able to convince people to use their bikes,” he said.

In the middle of the controversy, the authority points out that two-thirds of the in paris, in the support of measures for the elimination of cars from the streets.

To reduce the traffic flows in the car, “Paris is a global trend to continue,” says the economist in transport and urban planning at the University of Lille, France, Frederic approached the river. The expert pointed out that the city is in a city where more than half of all commuting is done by foot, while a third is from the U-Bahn or s-Bahn. The main reason for this is the high-performance network of the metro of Paris, in which the mesh 14 and the lines in all directions.

“Only about 10% of the displacement of the French capital are made by car, a figure that is reduced by an average of 4% per year,” pre-allocated to the flow. The expert notes that the traffic for the car in Paris declined by half since the 1990s, and recalls that ” the first mayor to take the initiative in this regard, Jean Tiberi nniger was, who is the representative of the law, who governed between 1995 and 2001.

At the same time, the average speed of the vehicles 14 km/h decreased by 33 per cent, in the average of 21 km/h, in the 1990s, and today.

On the other hand, the displacement of the bike, which is now 4% of the total population, increased from an average of 10% per year. “We believe that the use of a car, you can decrease even three times as much in Paris, even to the point where we dare only the vehicles for the safety, sick, or vehicles for the disabled. However, the main competitor, the bike will continue to be said on the subway,” he said.

The experts in city planning, explains that it is rare that motorists with the bike, and the expectation is that users of the drive will be forced to move away from the center, measures to curb the use of vehicles likely to accumulate in the future.

Frédéric pre-flow, that it can take the pedestrian and user of public transport for the changeover to less environmentally harmful alternatives, such as a Bicycle. If this is the case, all of the variables that can make all the difference in the equation is your comfort, especially during the winter months, and the fact that it is not possible to read it on my bike, this is a way in which the French would hardly open the hand in its movement.

Here are some tips to follow the cycle lanes safely: