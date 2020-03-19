







Miley Cyrus cancels a concert in Australia due to coronavirus





The American singer Miley Cyrus then said his participation in the concert would be in Melbourne this Fridayin the interest of those affected by the forest fires in Australia.

Because of the fear of the contagion of the coronavirus (Covid-19), the pop artist has announced in their social networks, can not travel, but your support for the cause by making a donation.

“Australia: on the basis of recommendations of state authorities, local, state, Federal and international, including the center for control of diseases, to reduce the potential risks for the health in the response to the current crisis, the world health no longer have to travel to the show,” wrote the singer.

Australia: Due to the recommendations of local, state, federal and international government authorities, including the Center for Disease Control, to reduce potential health risks in response to the current global health crisis, we are no longer traveling to From for the show. — Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) March 10, 2020

In his message, he said to his fans it feels very sad, but said that he soon returned to Australia“I have to do what is right for the protection of the health and safety of my band, and my computer”.

The singer and actress, known for the series Hannah Montana, encabezaría the concert is called World Tour Bushure Relief, in addition to Lil Nas-X, The Veronicas, and Seb Fontaine.

According to information from The Guardian, the organisers of the concert, the event is cancelled, because the us was 27-years-old is the star of the show.

“We are very sad that Miley Cyrus has announced that she will not travel to Melbourne, and, as a result, the concert World Tour Bushfire Relief in the stadium Lakeside on Friday, the 13. March, it can’t be continued”.

With this concert, recaudarían is a means to restore the communities and lives of the animal world, then the forest is registered fires between september 2019 and January 2020 in Australia.

