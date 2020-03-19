Myrka Dellanos puts his whole anatomy on Telemundo dressed with flowers

Alexa Dellanos, your daughter responded in front of all its beauty on Instagram

Myrka Dellanos arrived today in A New day with a smile and a dress floral has left, the vista is not only its beauty but also its elegance. This garment was drawn, his silhouette hourglass perfectly. Myrka literally has reached, Telemundo dressed, flower-prints have not ceased to lose supporters among the celebrities. Jennifer Lopez and Demi Rose are a couple of famous people have always found the perfect excuse to dress up between the floral or animal print.

The presenter shared the following message via social networks, all while on a break, a commercial program:

“Here is a pause in the middle of my segments, since the program is A New day 4 hours live! It was a pleasure to enter their homes once more this week. Thank you for so much love!”.

Alexa Dellanoshis daughter responded in front of all its beauty on Instagram, in the comments, it could be read: “and My heart”.

View this post on Instagram Here is a break in the middle of my segments, since the program is A New day 4 hours live! It was a pleasure to enter their homes once more this week. Thank you for so much care! 💕 • Just taking a little break between segment on the morning show ” yesterday because it is 4 hours of long Live TV! I have loved coming into your homes this week. Thanks for all the love! 💕 Post shared by MYRKA DELLANOS (@myrkadellanos) on Mar 19, 2020 at 7:32am PDT

View this post on Instagram Good day, good day! Free to play game. 🥰 today #UnNuevoDia is more to hold and love us. YOU ARE NOT ALONE! Reminds the app of @telemundo download to see 😉👍🏼 (you can find the link in our bio) Post shared by A New day (@unnuevodia) on Mar 19, 2020 at 4:07am PDT