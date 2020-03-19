Netflix-confirms-end-of-the-loved series with a message on the star and the fans go: “you are toxic”

In a tone that was hilarious, some of them have even said that Netflix is “toxic”, because it does not meet the desire of all the fans of Anne With an E. the Others came on to say that the star has the job a little sad because of the cancellation of the show.

The positive reactions to the video, and it is also the fans disappointment about the end of the series you can see below.

In the famous series based on the book ” Anne of Green Gables, in 1908, written by Lucy Maud Montgomery.

The past, in the early 1890s, the book follows a young orphan girl who after a childhood of abuse at the hands of the orphanage’s cruel and weird, even more, it will stop, accidentally in the house of a solteirona in a small town, where he gets to win all of his intellect and an impressive and attractive personality.

All 3 seasons of Anne With an E are available on Netflix.

See also: