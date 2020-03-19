Netflix has announced an end to the popular series after 3 seasons, see

“I don’t know how much you are frustrated, and because this is such a sad time. This is a story of a very loved one that has the lives of so many people. I am very proud to have been part of it, but the time has come to say goodbye to our Princess, Cordelia. Thank you, for everything,” he wrote in the series.

The new “Game of Thrones” is a series! Netflix and Nickelodeon have signed an agreement to produce a new program! Has Netflix reveals the real reason why the non-release of its audience! Netflix has lost about one? So as it stands, the distribution of Rick and Morty? You Know, the real reason for the success of the Elite, the house of paper and Vis-a-Vis? Netflix is to blame? In order to understand the reasons, a list of 13, Why. Find out how many users a server, you share your password and you will understand because of Netflix, you can view get in short, in the The Observatory of the series.

Here is the post:

See also: