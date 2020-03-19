Never dressed like that! Selena Gomez with the back and front of the mirror, caused chaos. God be praised!

Selena Gomez has a post-especially on your social networks and raised more than one of their sitting, we never seen it that way.

Selena everything wants to be well elucidated in terms of Justin Bieber and shows that you passed more than, and the proof is how to watch left.

– In The News

Gómez it is one of the singers, in the us most of the last time played. Their songs are characterized by a very romantic and from the heart.

The famous on your account of Instagram was taking pictures of your make-up or their manager, while he with his back to the mirror. The image sparked a lot of comments.

Of course with this many things in left the singer including your back, your fans were speechless with what they saw, and it was too much.

At the age of 27, the us-American tastes do very well to be worn all eyes. Since there the Disney Channel, his projection went to climb.

The entire audience, the the star had television to social networks, where the so-faithfully with each booking, guides, and this one was no exception.