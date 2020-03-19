Oh, lose no time! Gerard Piqué uses a carelessness, and then tap back to Shakira

In the middle of a relationship so successful between Shakira and the footballer Gerard Piqué, the fans spread photos, if you enjoy might, on holiday together. But mom! Watch as she is caught in public.

19. March, 2020 · 11:03 hs

With the spread of the new “coronavirus”, flights were cancelled, to prevent further infections in the world.

But that doesn’t mean that the fans of the best moments in vacation, some of the famous case of the marriage of the singer Shakira the us singer Gerard Piqué.

Tom Hanks was one of the famous diagnosed with COVID-19.



Social networks viralizaron some photos of one of his last travel, where the couple enjoyed a ride on the motor boat.

There, pique did not hesitate, together with his wife, to rise, but had no better idea of it from down there, and not just the arm. Oh, OMG!

If no children are present, the athlete loses no time with the Colombian. You are on fire!