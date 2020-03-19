Orlando Bloom shares tender photo of Katy Perry

15. February 2019 Confirm wedding of Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom celebrated the day of love and friendship for a…

27. September 2018 Confirm reconciliation of Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom The celebrities can be seen for the first time together as a couple in the Gala…

08. June 2019 You will have a simple wedding of Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom The singer is preparing your celebration a little and ensures that there is not a…