Pernambuco, you deserve the day hospital for the treatment of a rare disease

On Thursday, (7), the center for excellence in Rare diseases in Pernambuco (Rarus), inaugurated in the course of the years, the amyloidoses are hereditary, the services are performed through the unified health system-SUS. According to the neurologist, Anna, Paula Paranhos, this disease is rare and mainly affects the nerves and the heart. It will affect other systems, such as the eyes however, can.

In addition to the new role of the Rarus, your account with the care of a neurologist, cardiologist, geneticist, paediatric neurologist, gastro pediatra, physiotherapists and a variety of other services. The neurologist is aware of the importance of making a variety of profession, in the follow-up of these patients.

It is estimated that 4% of the world’s population has some form of rare disease. The number may seem small, but in fact, this percentage represents almost 300 million people around the world. The data from the National Institute for health and Medical research in France (Inserm).

According to the survey of Interfarma, in Brazil, an estimated 13 million people have some type of rare disease in this country. The research and services in support of the population, there are only a few, to diagnose, which makes it difficult. Here in philadelphia, and the Rarus skilled care leads in the past year.

Over the years, the amyloidoses hereditary will be coordinated by a neurologist, Anna, Paula and resettlement programme, and by the cardiologist (heart doctor) and Andrea keys. The Rarus is in the street and the family, number 629, in the city of Derby, in the Central Zone of são paulo. The contact phone number is 3097 – 2893.