Rihanna could be in Mexico, that he celebrates your birthday | Instagram

Without knowing exactly where it is, the singer Rihanna is celebrating their birthday in Mexico, a message that increases the fear of the Mexicans.

The beautiful diva known apparently, the countries chose Mexico to celebrate the arrival of their 32 years old. The interpreter Umbrella met 32 years old last Thursday and came on Wednesday to Mexico.

Detail Rihanna, family and friends lost no time and immediately they came to a very exclusive restaurant for the provision of Riri.

You may be interested in:Rihanna announces new album in collaboration with Pharrell Williams

Rihanna is enjoying her birthday in Mexico. Invited your friends and family in the vicinity to close their 32 years with her. On Wednesday went to dinner and then spent most of the night while you are dancing. They were accompanied by a group of mariachis and you didn’t stop to take shots of tequila, quoted by E! news.

¡Follow us on Facebook and get more Show News!

Not only Rihanna celebrated her birthday, if you don’t your being single, because you finished recently your relationship with Hassan Jameel.

Also read:photo of Rihanna and the cheeky garter belt with the mind-boggling Valentine’s day

Added could not be missing, the classic cake of the huge sizes by the way, the colorful balloons, the typical music from Mexico, el mariachi, and many details about the country.