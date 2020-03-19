Rihanna makes an Alliance with Tik Tok for your beauty brand, including

The singer Rihanna has recently announced the opening of the new ‘Fenty Beauty TikTok Housea space in which the stars and about the beauty of the new social network, speaks of the all world, you can create content and live together under one roof (of course with all products in the line, Fenty Beauty).

Through a video, on the account of Fenty Beautyit was announced on the basis of this partnership. The invited and the first inhabitants (according to the principle of the brand will be of use, for all skin types, and physical) were the perfect example of the diversity there is within the universe TikTok. Emmy Combsthe girl with hair loss, and tips from make-up offers to the more than 4 million followers on the social network; Makayla Didwith more than 288.000-trailer; Savannah Palacea woman’s filipina, more than 6 million users and Chall Xnwith nearly 1 million fans to be a part of the first batch of tiktokers invited.

The villa, where they develop all the activities of these influencers with corners perfectly lit, videos, stations beauty in abundance, toilets and, of course, a pantry, makeup-all products Fenty Beauty you can think of.

The singer from Barbados said: “We are the first house official Fenty Beauty TikTok. I just wanted to create a platform for the next wave of content creators. I think it is our generation, the more creative should by itself I decided to put myself to the people, the impact on the world and my community and my generation is the center “. Another great success for the entrepreneurs of 32 years.