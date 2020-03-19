Scarlett Johansson and Rami Malek, will present the Golden Globe awards

Scarlett Johansson and Rami Malek They were announced on Thursday (2), and as presenters at the Golden Globe awards for the year 2020. In addition to the announcement of the winners, both in relation to the statues. The event is on Sunday (5th) and will live in Brazil for the first time AND, starting from 21 o’clock (gmt). The list of speakers also includes Chris Evans, Dakota Fanning, Salma Hayek and Margot Robbieamong other things.

This is a 77ª edition of the award ceremony, Scarlett Johansson She was nominated for Best actress for her role in the The story of a marriagefilm of the original series. This is the fifth time that she was nominated for the award. The indications, which include his papers in the Similarities and differences and A Love Song For Bobby Long.

+Take a look at what’s on the social networks

It Rami Malek in the competition for the award for outstanding lead actor in a television series in the category of Drama for her role in the series, the north american Mr. Robot. The actor was nominated for the same award for the same series twice, and has also won the award for Best Actor in a motion picture for her work in the box office hit Bohemian Rhapsodythis is the story of Freddie Mercury.

The Golden globes is the first award ceremony of the year, and it is as a preview of what you can roll on the academy awards and the Emmy awards. The ceremony includes both movies and TV series.

Read more: The key shown at 77, the Golden globes

+Nicole Kidman is preparing for a new project in 2020

Poscast – astrological predictions for all signs to be in the year 2020

web-page https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rwjho8BDteo(/embed)



