Scarlett Johansson, Black Widow you can compete at the Oscars in 2020

The Film comes out on Netflix at the end of the year, but it has already been shown at the Venice film festival. The critics present, you will have a good assessment of the work, and especially the acting of the main characters.

Fortunately, Johansson and the driver is more than up to the task. Each and every one of you has a great moment in the ground: Ap a article in the breath-taking at the beginning of the movie, while the driver, Well, I don’t want to commit to, and not a video, but it is awesome. This is an extension of the skills of the driver, and is definitely a role for the Ap in the last few years. If you forgive my rudeness, but both of them are potential candidates for the season awards,” says Vanity Fair.

“The two most important actors are: Johansson, expands them to represent themselves in the class, a woman that seems friendly, but that is not correct. The driver provides a power of brave, the observation, the control of the unconscious, has the character and the partner,” says screen daily.

See also: