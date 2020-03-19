Selena Gomez is happy, all your selenators with “Feel me”

Selena Gomez surprised her millions to hear “selenators” with the release of the song “Feel me”, a topic that not many people had the opportunity.

Selena Gomez confirmed that his latest album “RARE”, that is the most important for your professional and personal career today; the disc contains 13 songs, the between these “Loose you to love me” and “Look at her now”, he gave with the unexpected message, you have a bonus track for the fans demanded a live concert of their Revival Tour. The young singer said in her social networks:

On the tour, ‘Revival’, I heard a song for, to speak the have not stopped since then, so, you have asked, and I listened. Today, ‘Feel me’ is now available online and on vinyl in all the parties.

The lyrics of this song talks about a relationship that fails; it is worth noting that many of his fans, the song could be the ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber. In one part of the song-Selena Gomez says:

Nobody loves you like I love you, I never cheat, never lie. Never no one about you, I love your space and time.

The theme is available in all digital platforms of music.

On the other hand, the American singer was awarded for the first time, the first place on the Billboard Hot 100 and the Rolling stones with their song “Loose you to love me”.