Selena Gomez tieeneee noovioooo (or so it seems)

Apart from the fact that a good time, professional, Selena Gomez seems to be happy, too, themes of love. This is what we see the latest pictures of the singer, who just released be if he’s in the apartment of a member of the show business.

It is the residence Niall Horan, the former One Direction us, the heart is stealing, with your freckles and your angelic smile. As you could see, together in 2016, and many wrote that between the two had something more than friendshipbut never, nothing has been confirmed.

However, there is now something, yeah, it’s confirmed: the Selena goes to the house of Niall loadedas anyone who spend a weekend at the family of his churri, and run all the equipment.

We consider with attention the picture: Selena, you is comfortable, but well loaded. And if you look at, carries the bag full of things (what’s with the Slippers, toothbrush and change of clothes for the next day, your Luggage might? Could). And not in a purse, one that is not. A discretito Louis Vuitton, to be noted that, although loaded, it is still a star.

But be careful, because Sel also carries a couple of shopping bags that are anything but glamorous. What’s in it? Juraríamos, the creeps out there, a salad and a box of ice cream. He is fast, we can confirm that Selena and Niall have dinner! And with this material what are the theories that we mix are?

1- Sel and Niall are from the role and if the free time dinner together in his house and take turns.

2- Sel has a scratch, at the wedding of the Justin Bieber, and she has brought home from Niall a salad to give him a dinner, and an ice cream for themselves while they were taking him, the sheet over his ex, as good friends.

3- Sel, you move on the life with Niall and these are the first things you misplaced.

4- Sel is working from home and your friend (and not as a friend) Niall has loaned to the guests.

5- Sel has damaged the washing machine and Niall was happening at home from your friend (and not as a friend) to the Laundry. The step, took a salad and ice cream.

Which of these theories convinces you more? Have you had it?