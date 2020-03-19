Shakira placed the object in the middle of their legs and eye-catching, Oh, look!

Shakira caused a stir to appear so sexy when you place this beautiful guitar in the middle of the legs

18. March 2020 · at 21:22

The famous Colombian singer is active since the year 1990, and it is amazing that, at present, continue to be of prominent main latinoaméica.

Since the beginning of her career Shakira a complete artist, because she is to be entrusted, incredibly, in each of its concerts.

How well we know a different quality Shakira is posing for the camera, what you fly as irresistible as possible, our imagination like never before.

In this amazing photo Shakira clothes with dimunuta to see a lot of skin, so to minimize this detail, the decided famous, place a guitar in the middle of your legs.

This was made with Excel was even more perfect than it is and is that your view, your hair, and the position of your body makes it look literally perfect.