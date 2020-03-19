So, Katy Perry relaxes and enjoys to postpone her pregnancy then her wedding

The star Roar focus on your priorities.
A few weeks back, Katy Perry revealed to the world that is waiting for her first baby Orlando Bloom. The good news came with the premiere of their music video Never Worn Whitewhere you could see sobando is already visible a little thick.
Then the singer of 35 years, surprised us, be assured that I was glad that the whole world knows about your child on the way, because you need to belly no longer hide her, metiéndolo or what it is before with the help of clothing and accessories.
This is the first baby for Perry, and the second to Bloom, already a father of his son Flynnwho has your exesposa, Miranda Kerr.
Katy and Orlando promised, on Valentine’s day of last year, and many hoped that this up to 2020, advice-awaited wedding. However, in the middle of the worldwide outbreak of the Coronavirus, they decided to both move your plans to go to the altar.
In this way, the judge of American Idol focuses completely on your baby.
