Taylor Swift 2019 leads the list of the singers are better paid

Until 2019, for was a great year Taylor Swift. The singer has managed to rise in the scale of the world of music always musicians paid the best.

The number of the survey from Forbes, the up to the 185 million us dollars gross between June 2018 June 2019. There are several situations that made this event possible. On the one hand, the signing of a new trade agreement, and on the other hand, his most recent tour ‘Reputation’ on the tour, she has collected, and in the history of the United States.

According to NME, refers is the second time that Swift is the first place in less than five years after it is made, in the year 2016, where he met with 170 million us dollars gross.

In the list, you will find other names that be noticeable, because your success, in front of personalities such as the own Swift or Kanye West and gained their popularity recently, is a fact of long duration.

In this group, Metallica, Bruno Mars, Elton John or Paul McCartney are.

This is the list of all the winners with its grossing in us-dollar:

1. Taylor Swift – 185 million.

2. Kanye West – 150 million

3. Ed Sheeran – 110 million.

4. The Eagles – 100 million

5. Elton John – 84 million.

6. Jay-Z – 81 million.

6. Beyoncé – 81 million.

8. Drake – 75 million

9. Diddy – 70 million

10. Metallica – 68.5 million.

11. Rihanna – 62 million.

12. Travis Scott – 58 million

13. Justin Timberlake – 57.5 million

13. Katy Perry – 57.5 million

15. Pink – 57 million.

15. BTS – 57 million.

17. Billy Joel – 52 million.

18. Bruno Mars – 51 million.

19. Jimmy Buffett – 50 million euros

19. Eminem – 50 million euros

21. Fleetwood Mac – 49 million.

22. Paul McCartney – 48 million.

22. Ariana Grande – 48 million.

24. The Chainsmokers – 46 million

25. Guns N’ Roses – 44 million.

26. Jennifer Lopez – 43 million

27. Luke Bryan – 42.5 million

28. Rolling Stones – 41 million.

29. The Weeknd – 40 million.

29. Marshmello – 40 million.

29. DJ Khaled – 40 million.

32. Lady Gaga – 39.5 million.

33. Dave Matthews Band – 39 million

34. Calvin Harris – 38.5 million.

34. Kendrick Lamar – 38.5 million.

35. Zac Brown Band – 38.5 million.

37. Shawn Mendes – 38 million.

38. Celine Dion – 37.5 million.

39. U2 – 37 million.

40. Migos – 36 million

wheel