The actress, Anna Karina) dies, an icon of the Nouvelle Vague

The actress Anna Karina, known for her roles in the films of Jean-Luc Godard and one of the icons of the Nouvelle Vague, he died on Saturday (14. May), in Paris, of cancer, at the age of 79, she announced on Sunday (15th) to the agent on the CAR.

The French-Danish ethnic background), the character of the pale face and large blue eyes, he shot seven films from Godard, then you and your partner are in the late 1960s.

He, too, has made a career in the world of music and spectacle next to the legendary Serge Gainsbourg. “Anna, died Wednesday in a hospital in Paris, a victim of cancer. She was an artist, free and single,” he told the AFP news Agency, his agent, Laurent Balandras.

The husband of the actress, the American film Director Dennis Berry, was with her at the time of his death, according to his agent. “Today, the third largest, was an orphan. He has lost one of its legends,” said the Minister of culture of France, and Franck Riester, on Twitter.

From her early childhood in Denmark, the mother of far, far away, a grandmother, who died much too early, and with a grandfather that she loved him, the actress has already a great feeling.

Still a minor, he traveled to Paris and begged a ride, with the idea of becoming an actress. Quickly, he began a career as a model. It Coco was Chanel, who changed his real name Hanne Karin Bayer to Anna Karina.

Godard found it in an ad and offered a small role in “breathless” with Jean Seberg and Jean-Paul Belmondo, which was rejected.

The film was, call them back a few months later, the main character of “The Little soldier”, a film about the Algerian war. During the filming, there was a romance between them, that was the last one for a number of years.

Together they took seven feature films, including “a woman is a woman” (the prize of best actress at the Berlinale in 1962) and “Live it up”, and “the Lord of the Eleven o’clock”, with Jean-Paul Belmondo.

To live, with Nothing “complicated” –

In an interview with AFP in the year 2018, the actress talked about her relationship with Godard.

“We loved each other very much. But it was hard to live with,” he admitted. “He was someone who could say, ‘I think of a cigarette, and you come back after a period of three weeks. It was a time when there was no smartphone, or answering machine”.

Their relationship is marked by tragedy, with the loss of a child, which she had hoped for. The last two are legendary, if you have seen it was over 20 years ago. Since then, there has been no contact.

“He is in the country, and it does not open the door,” he told the AFP news Agency. “No, I’m not sad. After all, it is his life.”

For a decade she she she was in other films, but the actress has a fetish for Anything. He worked with Jacques, jacques rivette (“The sister”, 1966), but Chabrol or Truffaut, the other Directors of the Nouvelle Vague. “She was a woman, Jean-Luc. This will certainly give you a bit of anxiety,” he explains later.

In 1973 he shot his first feature film, “Vivre ensemble”, a story of the love of God, drugs, and alcohol. “It is a portrait of my former life. I saw the people around me to sink and die,” he told the AFP news Agency.

After Godard, she was married, many times with the filmmaker, Pierre-Fabre and Daniel Duval, and, in 1982, at the American, Dennis Berry.

As a singer, had a big hit in 1967 with “Sous le soleil exact ment” by Serge Gainsbourg is the subject of tele-films, musical Anna by Pierre Koralnik is.