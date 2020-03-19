The brightness and Sex Appeal: in the style of Izabel Goulart on the red carpet

On Wednesday (23.10), Izabel Goulart 35 years of turning old. She was born in St. Charles, a model, started his career at the age of 17 years, as he traveled in São Paulo, and since then, he has the whole world and to the major brands, such as Stella McCartney, Oscar de la Renta, Givenchy, The largest, Chanelin addition to many other things.

In addition to a career as a model, in spirit, have already played to be an actress a few times in the tv series “24” and “Two and A Half Men and the movie “Baywatch: the S. O. S. of Malibu”. Because of his profession, and the angel many red carpets has crossed and has left its mark with their unique style combines sensuality and glamour. Learn more about some of the different looks of Elizabeth on the red carpet:

The two words that the sum of the style of Izabel Goulart on the red carpet: the sensuality and charisma. The model is a fan of the cuts that highlight your figure, and the Material and accessories, the brightness to add to your look. In the Cannes film Festival in the year 2019, the spirit, and chose the model with the purple Hbpaired with the earrings in the same color Chopardfor the premiere of the film “The dead don’t Die”.

Elizabeth is not afraid to be bold, when we talk about cuts, and transparency. The slots, cut-outs, deep-back, and open the properties, which is part of the style model at the time of the event. The passion of the spirit, is clear from the model chosen for the request for proposals (rfp) by the Julien Macdonald.

Even if you opt for pant suits, such as the world-premiere of “Rocket Man” spirit, don’t let his style to a page, and choose the more modern versions. The model for the brand Zuhair Murad others, with slit, sweetheart neckline, and fabric-all over bright.

As well as in the set above, all the metallic is a safe bet for the model. Whether it is dresses, short or long, with or without particles of glitter, and the fabric and silver are the darlings of the spirit.

Even if for the later, smooth, spirit, and will never pass unnoticed. The collection of Zuhair Murad white and was complemented with jewelry, stunning Chopard and a pair of sandals, which is silver.

The other function that a lot of the model, that is, the volume, as in the dress of the Valentino They used it during the day. There was not a lot of detail and brightness – with the exception of jewelry, but the model is characterized by the color and the model you have chosen.

