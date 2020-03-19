The company Ole Henriksen at Sephora celebrities such as Kim Kardashian or Lady Gaga (and some of their most interesting products)are use

One of the firms favorite of celebrities like Lady GagaKim Kardashian or Katy Perry (among many others) in Germany, from the hand of Sephora. We speak of the Danish company Ole Henriksen.

The Dane Ole Henriksen is an expert in the beauty, which is defined as the “guru of the skin”, both in Denmark as well as in the United States, their line of creams, Ole Henriksen it is very famous internationally , especially in the Scandinavian countries.

Their products are characterized by the simplicity of the use formulations that allow, to renew the skin, hidratarla to stimulate and mimarla. Its flavors are delicate, and his formulations contain active Botanical of course.

The interest of Henriksen skin care began at an early age, as he acne . Was in Jakarta (Indonesia), where he found the solution thanks to the natural treatments from a local beautician. After this experience, Ole study of the chemical, cosmetic decided, and from there the leap to Beverly Hills, where she rode her beauty center.

Since then, we can say that we are not gone, not bad, now is a famous and well-known expert on the needs of the skin and adored by many celebrities. These are some of his products, the best-known and most interesting we have selected.

C-Rush-Brightening Gel Crème: this product is a moisturizing cream with vitamin C-gel texture. It is intended for the fight against stress, fatigue and pollution you can affect the condition of the skin. The dehydration counter, and appearance off this cream gives a better tone, illuminates and hydrates for up to 24 hours. Its formula combines three sources of vitamin C as ascorbic acid, acid 3-O-ethyl ascorbic acid and sodium ascorbate tetrahexildecilo both oxidative properties characterized by their anti. The price of 39,95 euro.

Truth Serum with vitamin C: this serum is one of the indispensable beauty of Lady Gaga. it is a powerful anti-aging serum formulated with vitamin C and collagen gives the luminosity of these skins away, and Matt. Its formula is with vitamin C, a potent cocktail of antioxidants and promotes the formation of collagen. Also contains green tea and extract of orange. After use, the skin radiant is powered look, with moisture and firm. Price 47,95 euro.

Balancing Force Oil Control Toner: this tonic for oily skin is an absolute bestseller the signature. Contains salicylic acid, glycolic and lactic acid eliminates excess sebum and purifies the face without drying. Promises to be the pores clean and closed, thanks to ingredients such as green tea or eucalyptus. Price 23,55 euro.

Sheer Transformation Perfecting Moisturizer: it is a cream moisture cream with a light, without oils and rich in antioxidants. After use, the skin will be softer, with a round, uniform and bright. Their formula consists of acids, multi-fruit, licorice extract, peas, and antioxidants. Price 36,95 EUR.

PHAT Glow Facial face mask, anti-aging: it is a mask with PHA and juice of the birch North is to exfoliate and illuminate the face. The skin will have a perfect, smooth and radiant. Pores and lines are minimized, and the spots will be brighter. Price 46,95 EUR.

