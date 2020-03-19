The fans are angry at the series, after the renewal of the controversial series: “you are terminated”

The audience of Anne With an E the following back to the drawing Board on the platform of the internet. Each and every post to the service is the reason for the movement of fans, asking for a renewal of the series for a 4. Season.

As we all know, the Anne was terminated With an E, still in the 3. Season, the was introduced this month. But you can feel that there is room for further stories in the famous episode of the series.

Some of them even say that they can cancel a series, if it is not to be Anne renewed With an E. Check out the reactions from the fans.

See also: