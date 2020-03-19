The hard times of Kim Kardashian: “it Is difficult, but we do this for our safety”

March 19, 2020 at 2:32 PM

The celebrity revealed the decision is up to you and you must for the protection of your family.

All know that the Kardashian sisters are accustomed to spend most of the time. However, much has changed in today’s time. For its part, the spread of the new coronavirus (COVID-19), Kim Kardashian and your sisters, who have practiced the social distanceremain in their respective households.

Yesterday, Kim Kardashian West, 39 years, mused about the

circumstances, while he urged his followers to do the same. “I organize my photos in my

phone and found this“ was a headline in an old photo of yourself and Khloé

Kardashian. “I miss my

sisters, but we are all the obsolete social and away from each other

all separately, in quarantine,“.

“It is difficult, but we do this for our safety and the safety of others”added Kim. In addition, you would like to pay a special Council to 163 million followers. “Please, not the severity of the warnings to stay home, ignore the further spread of this virus,” he added. “IWe all are of this! #Together apart.”

Khloé, 35 years old, said broken several emojis heart, when he writes: “I miss you!”. By Thursday morning, there were at least 8.317 confirmed cases of coronavirus, and 147 deaths in the United States, according to a database of the New York Times. Unfortunately, the prognosis is not means that the curve will recommend in the next few days, so that it be careful to action.

The sisters Kardashian and Jenner have been reminded regularly of his followers to stay home and comply with the directives by the officials of the government. Earlier this week, Kim called his followers, the “you take seriously the Directive to stay home” and, the “not about the seriousness of the warnings“.