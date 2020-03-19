The son of Jennifer Lopez and your funny ideas for the quarantine

These days quarantine, several celebrities have shown their best ideas to the contingency in a better way, and on this occasion, Maxthe son Jennifer López and Marc Anthony conquers all Instagram with a special idea.

It is worth noting that Max and her twin sister Emme, are in compliance with the measures for the prevention and control of Coronavirus (Covid-19) of your house, in addition to their mother Jennifer Lopez and her boyfriend, Alex Rodriguez.

In this way, the small Max has shown us that some of the abilities that are hidden, to go to the bartender and a waiter the official journal of the family, but with a very unique feature, skateboard.

The son of Jennifer Lopez conquered Instagram

At that time, documented, and shared by her mother Jennifer Lopez on its official Instagram, we can see how Max navigate with ease from your skateboard, and you serve the drink from Alex Rodriguez, one of the most fun types.

And like any mother be proud of, JLo, announced at this time, the family with their Instagram a video accompanied, we are Not able to exit with the following message: “no restaurant or similar, but the service and the entertainment here is good enough”.

Jennifer Lopez and her family in quarantine

It is worth noting that Jennifer Lopez, like many famous met with every one of the indications and precautions to combat the spread of Covid-19, a pandemic with strong devastation in the world has had.

You may be interested Billie Eilish: So his MOVING encounter with the daughter of JLo was, and Almost crying!

And the artists are some of the people, to reduce the strongest virus, this is because between their activities, the trips, have contact with other people and have various duties outside of the house. The quarantine is a measure of the primary for those, primarily in the world of entertainment.