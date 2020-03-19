The son of Jennifer Lopez is in the upper-and in a big way – Laura G

The new season of ‘Acapulco Shore’ is brand new and, although they are already published, in progress, the official journal for the new Chapter of reality tv, it was played this week, the premiere of the first music video of Luis ‘foal’ knight and Jawy Méndez.

The clip is a new version of the famous song “When it heats the sun, you should Miguel is a popular Luis, but the title of this new song is “If it heats up Shore” and is played by the members of the program.

In the video we can see, Mane, Jawy, Karime, foal, ‘Chile’, Tau, squidward, Dania, Xavi and Ever will be, enjoy the beaches of Mazatlan.

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Vu9Z7P2gTs0(/embed)

It is known that in april, when the premiere of this new season, judging by the leaks, there are a lot of polemics.

It is said that Mane, Dania, and Jawy staged a great suit this season, made the friend of the singer has to abandon the project, since the things were delicate between da silva and Dania.

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2a_2T5yNHPA(/embed)

Up to now, is not aware of what is happening and whether Mane or Dania were injured, in this great suit, but his followers have been waiting eagerly for the new season of reality tv, where in the past, Mane has been released officially.

On this occasion, Mane and Jawy is a fact that you claim to come as a couple, it will bring more strife to home.