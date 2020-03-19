To understand the main factors for the cancellation of the early design.

The series “Spin-Out” was cancelled only a seasonPhoto: Handout/Report

If a series is canceled, and the reaction is predictable, it can happen, especially in two ways: to celebrate or to mourn. In the past few months, however, the feeling of rejection, has become more and more frequent between the public and the critics. Netflix remains the streaming market leader, but with the huge catalogue to extend on a month-to-month basis, and the cancellation of the original questions and generate discussion on social media.

The events that lead to the production and the termination may be for a combination of elements, which is understandable, not only the segment streams, as with the Prime Video and Hulu, but also for all of the channels on the TV, with the most frequent the crash into the audience, and the amount of funds directed to each series. In the case of Netflix, many of the reasons the following, are treated confidentially and only by the policy of the company, but according to deadline, the new system for the evaluation of the streaming, it looks at the number of views, the cost of production, and a chance to win a prize as the basic elements for the development (or not) in the new series.

This was the reason for the termination of the activities of the “Spin-Out”, for example, a series starring Kaya Scodelario, which debuted in January and has not come again for a second year. The animation “BoJack Horseman” and “you & Bertie”) is also deleted, and the first to be a great success among the critics, there are five years old.

In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Raphael Bob-Waksberg, the Creator of “BoJack Horseman”, said that the movement of the end of the series, come from him. “From a creative point of view, I’m not mad at you, but it was not always my plan, the six seasons of the year,” he said.

“The crown”), a series that Chronicles the events of the reign of Queen Elizabeth II, and was, in fact, up to the end in its sixth season, but the series has shown us that the fifth will be the last. Currently, the production of three seasons in the catalogue of the platform, with a total area of 26 Emmy nominations in the first two. But if the recognition is not a Problem, in this case, the cost will be. The story of the THR (at the beginning of the text), it States that the program tends to be more expensive as they get older, “and” The crown” is one of the most expensive in the series.

The conclusion is obvious that one can reach is that, in order to renew a series, the company that owns the rights to the material that you need to invest a certain amount of money, but it would be more profitable for the opponent a value for the new series, and in order to gain new customers and consumers at the time of the bet production “the old”, which may or may not yield new fruits.

To explain to 2019, the year in which the “Santa Clarita “diet” has come to an end, with the head of content at Netflix, Cindy Holland, came to an interview, the effect on the decision-making process. “If you want to invest, we have decided how much to invest, based on the audience that is to come. If the hearing does not appear, we think, to invest in reason, in something that they had not as well as we hoped,” said Holland. “Of course, critical acclaim is important, but we will try to make money for our investors rely on their own, not ours,” he said.

In any case, it is a pity if a great story comes to an end before the hour is up, but the new worlds are out there, just waiting to be explored. How would you tell the young people of the Internet: people will fight.

