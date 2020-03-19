VIDEO: Issa Vegas moves his tight bends in the style of Shakira Tik Tok | TRIBUNE

Mexico city, Mexico.- The model Argentina Issa Vegas surprised their fans Tik Tok with a video, what’s more sensual to their steep curves moves in the style of Shakira.

Quarantine = many TIK TOKs,” wrote the famous.

‘Armed’ with a short white sweater and a little short black, trainer fitness of 23 years shows its best movements of the hips with the success of Shakira, Hips Don ‘ t Lie 2006.

If that wasn’t enough, he also released a clip in which she dances very sexy with the same clothes, but with the theme of Cannibal by Kesha.

Since his arrival, Tik Tok, Issa Vegas has won more than 392 thousand fans, because your videos are always full of beauty and seduction.