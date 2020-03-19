Video: On the stage the dress of Shakira broke and you will see the detailed

Shakira was discovered in the middle of the stage in front of thousands of people

19. March 2020 · 08:33 hs

The Colombian-born singer Shakira is one of the women, the most famous and most popular in all of Latin America, and is in more than one occasion, made by the artist, a series of campaigns to raise awareness for the protection of a certain population.

An example of this, as mentioned before, is that the singer has barranquillera in his home, a Foundation that helps children in need in their community, the same education and good treatment in the famous Foundation “pies descalzos”.

In addition, her relationship with Piqué is one of the relationships on love in the whole of America, because a lot of media focus on photographing this cute couple, if it comes out Paparazzi””.

Recently, we have seen that audio-visual material that all fans of the singer Shakira, the mouth open and in the middle of the stage, the artist, has become broken, your dress.

Above happened, especially on the opening day of the Super bowl and as a consequence claimed that the singer saw him, again and again and again, her Thong, and as it was in the same color of the clothes are not knocked a lot of attention, What a madness!