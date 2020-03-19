VIDEO: So much fun Jennifer Lopez and her family during the quarantine | TRIBUNE

United States Of America.- Jennifer Lopez and your family acataron to the extent to stay at home a contribution to the brake for the spread of the coronavirusbut that doesn’t meant that you could a lot of fun and spend a pleasant time during the quarantine,.

On your account Instagramthe interpreter, he shared a video in which her son Maxthe result of his past relationship with Marc Anthonytravel a hoverboard in his yard.

In the clip you can see how Max, round out the hoverboard, serves a different drink Alex Rodriguezpromised by JLo. In addition, the child is dancing, doing tricks on the skateboard, electric -, and finally throws himself on the swimming pool of your house.

We cannot go, no restaurant, nothing, but the service and the entertainment is very good here… #MantenteASalvo,” wrote Jennifer Lopez in the video description.

The interpreter On The Floor has to be lived with your social networks to share messages of support in the crisis, and recommendations on what you in this time of isolation.