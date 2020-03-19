[Video] Why Miley Cyrus quit, bikini, two years?

This decision was taken after his show at the VMA’s 2013 with Robin Thicke.

Years Miley Cyrus speechless to thousands of people when you appeared on the stage of the VMA’s 2013 he wears an extravagant appearance, along with singer Robin Thicke. Both of them presented a show that mixed themes ‘Blurred Lines’ and ‘We can’t Stop’while accompanied by a colorful landscape.

To confess now, seven years after the main role in this criticism, performance, Cyrus decided by a live video from her official Instagram why is he not bikinis for two years and what’s with the shocked comments at the time.

This transmission, which he accompanied by his girlfriend Demi Lovatothe artist is sinceró with their loyal fans, and stressed in bullying has received in the social networks of your body, your figure and your style, by war itself, the uncertainty that I felt.

“I was so thin and so pale, that you followed me, placing them next to a Turkey, and I felt so bad with myself, I thought the bikini for two years and no one that I would ever do that to feel this way“said the interpreter,’Wreacking Ball’.

After deployment, these words about the experience, he at this time due to his physical condition the singer is a reflection on the creation of content and memes, the can of weird and funny, hurt a lot of people.

“People were making memes and that was a Wake-up call want to use my platform for a higher purpose“said the Creator of “Malibu” about his Foundation, “Happy Hippie”, with the help of the whole class of boys who are the victims of social injustices.

Finally, the star of the music made on this criticism and insults not only the affected in the personal vision I had of your body, but also the image, had their fans, that he was a woman for sure, and proud.

“When I wore my little tights I put four pair of stockings, because I am very insecure“by said the celebrity to this problem.

Miley Cyrus to shock a surprising change in the years after this crisis had and managed to your audience with a picture much more solid and real for you.